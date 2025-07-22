Inert grenade discovered at Bush Intercontinental Airport security checkpoint

The Brief TSA is reporting an inert grenade was found at a security checkpoint at George Bush Intercontinental Airport late Monday night. Officials said that around 9:45 p.m., TSA officers at the airport identified a suspicious item resembling a grenade on the X-ray screen during routine carry-on luggage screening at Checkpoint 40. No injuries or evacuations were reported.



The Transportation Security Administration confirmed on Tuesday that an inert grenade was found at George Bush Intercontinental Airport late Monday night.

What we know:

Officials said that around 9:45 p.m., TSA officers at the airport identified a suspicious item resembling a grenade on the X-ray screen during routine carry-on luggage screening at Checkpoint 40.

As a precautionary measure, Checkpoint 40 was closed to ensure the safety of airport staff and passengers.

Following a thorough investigation by the Houston Bomb Squad, the item was determined to be an inert grenade.

Airport operations resumed after a suspension of security screening lasting approximately two hours and 10 minutes.

No injuries or evacuations were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

What they're saying:

"TSA emphasizes that grenades, including replicas or those purchased as souvenirs, are strictly prohibited in both carry-on and checked luggage. Such items can lead to significant disruptions and delays for travelers. Passengers are urged to carefully check their luggage contents before arriving at the airport to prevent similar incidents."