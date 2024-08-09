Expand / Collapse search

Independence home fire: Man dead after being trapped inside

Published  August 9, 2024 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County law enforcement are at the scene of a home fire in the southeast Houston-area.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 200 block of Independence Highway for a house fire with a man trapped inside.

Highlands Fire Department officials entered the home and pulled the man out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, all southbound lanes fo Independencwe Parkway are shut down.