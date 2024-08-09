Independence home fire: Man dead after being trapped inside

Harris County law enforcement are at the scene of a home fire in the southeast Houston-area.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the 200 block of Independence Highway for a house fire with a man trapped inside.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Highlands Fire Department officials entered the home and pulled the man out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, all southbound lanes fo Independencwe Parkway are shut down.