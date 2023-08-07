In-depth look at latest hurricane season forecast: Mondays with Mike

Forecasters from Colorado State just released their latest hurricane season forecast update, but what exactly do they look at? Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz explains.

Also, the latest on increasing drought and extreme heat in Texas.

Watch Mondays with Mike in the live player above at 12:30 p.m.

Want to watch on your smart TV? FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!