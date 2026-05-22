Imperial Valley Drive shooting: Man killed at north Harris County apartment

The Brief A man was shot multiple times and killed at a north Harris County apartment complex. Investigators have not said how many times the victim was shot. Sgt. Ritchie says homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deadly shooting of a man in a north Harris County neighborhood.

Man shot multiple times, killed

What we know:

Sergeant Ritchie reports a tenant at the Marybell Apartment on Imperial Valley Drive near Parramatta Lane called 911 to state they heard multiple gunshots.

Patrol deputies with the sheriff's office and EMS responded to the apartment complex and found one man shot multiple times. Officials attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Ritchie says homicide detectives are reviewing surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

The mother of the victim was at the scene and asked that anyone with information call authorities.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said how many times the victim was shot.