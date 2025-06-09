Immigrant advocates decry ICE arrest outside Houston immigration court

The Brief Advocates and attorneys in Houston say ICE agents are detaining immigrants at courthouses, including people whose cases were dismissed. They argue this undermines due process and discourages immigrants from attending court hearings. ICE defends the practice, saying courthouse arrests are standard law enforcement procedure when safer options aren’t available.



Immigration attorneys and advocates are raising concerns after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained an individual outside a Houston immigration court, including at least one person whose case had just been dismissed.

What we know:

Cesar Espinosa, Executive Director of the advocacy group, FIEL, said ICE agents were present inside the court building on South Gessner Road on the day of the arrests.

"We have gone inside, and I can confirm ICE agents are inside waiting for people right outside of the master hearing, and near the elevators," Espinosa said.

Immigration attorney Bianca Santorini said she witnessed federal agents detaining immigrants who were waiting for or exiting their court appearances.

"What is very bothersome is that due process is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution," Santorini said. "Due process does not mean you come here illegally and get to stay," she said. "But it does mean you get that one day in court. That is what we're asking to be respected by this administration."

According to Santorini, one man detained outside the courtroom is from Ecuador and arrived in the United States in 2023. After being processed at the border, he was issued a notice to appear, though that notice was never initially sent to a judge. He later filed an asylum application with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. His case was eventually scheduled in court (Jun 9), where the government moved to dismiss, stating they no longer intended to prosecute.

As he exited the courtroom, Santorini said, ICE agents detained him near the elevators.

Advocates say this type of enforcement will discourage individuals from attending immigration hearings, potentially leading to more deportations by default.

FIEL is calling for ICE to halt such detentions, especially for individuals whose cases have been closed or dismissed. Espinosa called the practice "unjust" and "inhumane."

"This is anti-democratic for the court system to say, ‘Now you don’t have any case,’ and for ICE to be sitting right outside waiting for these folks," he said. "We’ve seen it happen in other places — but we've witnessed it today."

Santorini also raised concerns about the apparent coordination between ICE agents and individuals with knowledge of case outcomes.

"They're being fed the information — 'Hey, this person in the blue shirt with yellow stripes, case dismissed, here less than two years’ — they know exactly who to approach," she said.

According to Santorini, ICE agents were in plain clothes. The family of the man detained said that he was transported to a facility in Conroe.

Espinosa questioned the use of public resources, saying, "For four agents to be sitting there the entire day, how much is that costing?"

Attorneys from multiple organizations remained in court throughout the day, assisting immigrants with translation and legal navigation.

ICE responds:

In a statement, ICE responded:

"Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials throughout the country routinely engage in enforcement activity at or near courthouses for both criminal and civil matters. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s activities at or near courthouses is wholly consistent with this longstanding law enforcement practice. ICE officers and agents seek to conduct enforcement actions at an alternate location when practicable. However, when no other location is feasible or when the alternate location increases the risk to public safety or the safety of our officers, ICE will seek to effectuate the arrest in the location that is least likely to endanger anyone’s safety."