IHOP’s National Pancake Day helps The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society fight blood cancer
WASHINGTON - Tuesday, March 1 is the day to enjoy free pancakes while helping fight cancer!
It's IHOP's National Pancake Day – where customers can enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes and make a donation to support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Donations will help with blood cancer therapies and treatments and are a part of IHOP's Month of Giving.
You can get your free pancakes at participating IHOP restaurants until 4 p.m. Can't make it out to eat? You can still donate online at LLS.org!
