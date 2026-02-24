Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora

The Brief The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. According to authorities, they're searching for 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora. Anzora was last seen in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway around midnight on Tuesday. morning.



Texas Amber Alert: 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora missing

What we know:

According to authorities, they're searching for 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora.

Anzora was last seen in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway around midnight on Tuesday. morning.

Anzora is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, white long-sleeve shirt, Christmas theme pants, and a Nike backpack.

Officials are searching for 18-year-old Henry Mejia in connection with Anzora's disappearance.

Mejia is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He is also said to have a shaved line on his eyebrow.

Authorities believe they may be traveling inside a 2017 red Ford Mustang bearing Texas license plate VVK2712. Officials said the vehicle has aftermarket Chrome wheels and white logo sticker on the passenger window.

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or the Travis County Sheriff's Office at (512) 974-0845.