Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora

By
Published  February 24, 2026 8:58pm CST
Texas
The Brief

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. 

What we know:

According to authorities, they're searching for 12-year-old Jazzlyn Anzora. 

Jazzlyn Anzora

Anzora was last seen in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway around midnight on Tuesday. morning. 

Anzora is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, white long-sleeve shirt, Christmas theme pants, and a Nike backpack. 

Officials are searching for 18-year-old Henry Mejia in connection with Anzora's disappearance. 

Mejia is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He is also said to have a shaved line on his eyebrow. 

Authorities believe they may be traveling inside a 2017 red Ford Mustang bearing Texas license plate VVK2712. Officials said the vehicle has aftermarket Chrome wheels and white logo sticker on the passenger window. 

What you can do:

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement or the Travis County Sheriff's Office at (512) 974-0845. 

The Source: Texas DPS

