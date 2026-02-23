US-based rescue group mobilizes as unrest impacts Puerto Vallarta

The Brief An American-based rescue organization says it is closely monitoring the situation in Puerto Vallarta. Mario Duarte, President and CEO of Project Dynamo, says his team has already received dozens of calls from Americans asking for help getting out of Mexico. A Houston business owner currently in Puerto Vallarta says calm appears to be holding — but not before a tense morning that rattled residents and visitors.



As tensions continue in Puerto Vallarta, an American-based rescue organization says it is closely monitoring the situation and preparing to help Americans who may want to leave the region.

Project Dynamo says it began mobilizing as soon as conditions appeared to worsen on the ground.

Mario Duarte, President and CEO of Project Dynamo, says his team has already received dozens of calls from Americans asking for help getting out of Mexico.

"There are different places currently in Mexico that are being affected by cartel violence — not only Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, but also in Quintana Roo," Duarte said.

He described the situation as "very fluid," adding, "Whatever avenue we use to extract them is going to be the safest route."

Duarte says his team — made up of veterans from Special Forces and the intelligence community — had been monitoring developments before the unrest escalated.

"What we do is we assess the situation all around, and we have people across Mexico connecting with our allies there to make sure that our operations desk is coordinating with Americans that have reached out," he said.

As of now, Americans in the impacted areas are still being advised to stay indoors. Duarte says many have already contacted Project Dynamo through its website and social media platforms.

He called it "surreal" to see unrest unfolding in areas known globally as vacation destinations.

Because of the stress on those in the region, Duarte says the organization deploys more than trained operators.

"We have expert psychologists who help us manage the people we are helping to make sure they stay calm and make sure they have everything at hand," he said.

He is also urging Americans to be prepared: keep cell phones charged, stay hydrated, and have passports, medications, and important documents packed in a "go bag," warning that in an emergency, you may not be able to gather all of your belongings.

Project Dynamo says it will continue assessing conditions and coordinating with Americans who request assistance.

For more information on Project Dynamo and how to contact the organization, visit their website : https://projectdynamo.net

Houston business owner describes morning of chaos

Meanwhile, a Houston business owner currently in Puerto Vallarta says calm appears to be holding — but not before a tense morning that rattled residents and visitors.

Debra Stevenson, owner of Crate Interiors, a full-service interior and renovation design studio, says she was on her usual early morning hike when she first noticed something was wrong.

"As I got to the top of this hill… I started seeing these dark plumes," she said, describing smoke rising from multiple parts of the city. "They were starting to set cars on fire and create barricades along the only road and route that follows the bay."

Stevenson says from high-rise condos and hotels, people could see the smoke drifting across the water.

"You could really look over the bay and see these big black clouds kind of moving around," she said.

She works closely with American investors who own property in Puerto Vallarta and says many expressed concern about flights, as well as access to food and water.

Still, after monitoring local media and checking in with her team and clients, Stevenson says the day remained largely quiet, with most residents staying home.

"The activities today are really just cleanup," she said. "This is a very resilient town… a strong community of locals and investors. They really come together in times of concern like this to quickly recover."