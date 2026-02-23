Harris County ADA facing strangulation charges out of Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County Assistant District Attorney has been arrested in Montgomery County on a family violence charge on Sunday, according to the Panorama Village Police Department.
The Panorama Village Police Department stated Gabriel Sam Kabak was charged with family violence – impeding breath/circulation.
Kabak is an ADA under adult sex crimes with the special victim's bureau, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office organizational chart.
He is currently booked in Montgomery County Jail.