Identities of children killed in Galveston house fire released
GALVESTON, Texas - Two children, who were killed in a Galveston house fire over the weekend, have been identified.
The victims were identified as 2-year-old Logan Jones and 3-year-old Jade Jones.
The coroner's office saying the children likely died from smoke inhalation.
Crews were called to a home on 22nd Street and Avenue K, early Saturday morning.
Authorities say the father was able to make it out, however, the two children didn’t.
The fire remains under investigation.
