Identities of children killed in Galveston house fire released

Two children, who were killed in a Galveston house fire over the weekend, have been identified.



The victims were identified as 2-year-old Logan Jones and 3-year-old Jade Jones.

The coroner's office saying the children likely died from smoke inhalation.



Crews were called to a home on 22nd Street and Avenue K, early Saturday morning.

Authorities say the father was able to make it out, however, the two children didn’t.



The fire remains under investigation.