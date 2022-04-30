2 toddlers killed following fire in Galveston, authorities say

article

Two toddlers died following a fire in Galveston early Saturday morning.

Details are scarce as it's an active investigation, but we know it happened at a home on Avenue K near 21st St. around 2:40 a.m. when firefighters were called out.

Officials say arriving crews fought the fire aggressively when making their way into the burning home. We're told a 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were seriously injured in the fire and rushed to UTMB Health's Trauma Center at John Sealy Hospital. Sadly, the children succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information was released, as of this writing.