ICE Houston removes undocumented immigrant for the 6th time

ICE Houston announced on Tuesday that they've removed an undocumented immigrant that has been deported six times.

ICE Houston removes 6-time undocumented immigrant

What we know:

According to an ICE release, Jesus Alvarez Sinecio, a 32-year-old Mexican national was transported Monday from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe to the Laredo Port of Entry where he was released into Mexico.

The backstory:

Officials said Alvarez has entered the U.S. at least six times and was previously removed from the country by U.S. immigration officials in November 2013, May 2015, May 2018, October 2018, and November 2019.

While in the country illegally, officials said Alvarez has been convicted of several criminal offenses, including aggravated assault of a family member, alien in possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, illegal entry, and illegal re-entry.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

What they're saying:

"This criminal alien has repeatedly entered the country illegally for over a decade and then gone on to commit serious criminal offenses which directly threatened public safety," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Houston Field Office Director Bret Bradford. "By carelessly flaunting our system of laws, his actions endangered everyone in the community. Our immigration officers, work tirelessly to quickly identify and remove criminal aliens like this from Southeast Texas who are an immediate threat to the public before their actions can harm any additional victims."