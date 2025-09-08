ICE Houston arrests 800+ in week-long Southeast Texas operation

The Brief More than 800 immigrants were arrested during a week-long operation in Southeast Texas. Those arrested included transnational gang members, child predators and foreign fugitives, among other offenders, officials say. Several other agencies assisted.



ICE Houston arrested more than 800 immigrants in Southeast Texas during a week-long operation, the agency says.

Week-long operation

The backstory:

The week-long operation in Southeast Texas was conducted between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23.

According to the agency, those arrested included "criminal aliens, transnational gang members, child predators, foreign fugitives and other egregious immigration offenders."

Agencies that assisted ICE include U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the DEA, the ATF, the Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

More than 800 arrested

By the numbers:

According to ICE, 822 people were arrested in the operation.

Of those, 330 had previously been ordered to be removed from the U.S. and around 112 had already been deported and illegally reentered the country at least once, ICE says.

Officials say those arrested also included five transnational gang members and seven child predators. Three immigrants reportedly had convictions for homicide-related offenses.

Dig deeper:

