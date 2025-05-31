Nationwide protests target Houston-based Avelo Airlines for ICE deportation flights

The Brief Houston-based Avelo Airlines signed an agreement in April to fly federal deportation flights for ICE. A National Day of Action was held on Friday and Saturday against the airline. Protesters in Houston gathered outside the company headquarters.



Immigrant advocates across the country held a National Day of Action to target a Houston-based airline that agreed to fly deportation flights.

‘Stop Avelo’ Houston protest

What we know:

Stop Avelo protests were held on Friday and Saturday in cities in New York, Florida, Oregon, California, and more.

A protest was also held in Houston on Saturday outside the Avelo Airlines headquarters on Greenway Plaza.

The protests were held in response to the airline handling deportation flights for immigrants. According to the Associated Press, Avelo signed an agreement in April to fly immigrants out of the country for the U.S. Immigration Control and Enforcement agency, also known as ICE.

The flights have reportedly been flying out of 26 cities since May 12.

What they're saying:

One protester told FOX 26 that her main focus was for immigrants to have a chance for their cases to be heard in court.

"I think people should be given due process in courts," said Kathryn Rabinow. "I don't think that people who are here illegally should be here without due process. They shouldn't be here."

The other side:

Representatives with Avelo Airlines declined an interview with FOX 26.

The following statement was released:

The safety and well-being of our Crewmembers (employees), Customers and all individuals involved is our highest priority. While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo's main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.