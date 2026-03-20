IAH TSA wait: Check wait times for Friday at Bush Aiport

The Brief Travelers flying out of Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston are experiencing long lines to get through TSA screenings. Staffing shortages are ongoing amid the partial government shutdown. You can check wait times below.



Houston Airports is encouraging travelers to arrive early due to a staffing shortage caused by the partial government shutdown impacting the wait time at TSA screening.

According to officials, the current wait time to get through TSA at Bush's Terminal E, as of 8:15 a.m. is 200 minutes. To check on security wait times, click here.

Terminal A and C North are both open for TSA PreCheck. The airport is reporting that Terminal A and C North are closed for standard screening.

The fly2houston website shows about a 30-minute wait at Terminal A.

Check TSA wait times at Bush Airport.

Partial government shutdown

According to an online Shutdown Tracker, the federal government has been under a partial shutdown since Feb. 13.

The shutdown is related to a stop in funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to FOX News reports, despite Kristi Noem's removal as DHS Secretary, Congressional Democrats continue to block funding for the agency in hopes to make changes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Reports say the House will be out for a week and the Senate won't be able to advance any funding legislation, so the shutdown is guaranteed to continue for some time.