'I feel anger, sadness, concern,' says a Houston father whose son died in Afghanistan

A Houston father whose son died in Afghanistan is responding to the crisis there now.

Army Staff Sgt. Brian Craig was the first Houstonian to die in Afghanistan back in April 2002 and tonight his father says he is heartbroken.

"I feel anger, sadness, concern for our country," says Houston Pastor Arthur Craig.

As America pulls out of Afghanistan, watching the Taliban take over as fast as the troops leave is disheartening, but Pastor Craig says there should’ve been a better plan.

"Everybody knew it was time to get out. 20 years of being in Afghanistan is way too long," he said.

"All of the airports and bases and things we’ve lost again and we’re right back where we were. It is heartbreaking and I’m sure it would be very heartbreaking to Brian if he was alive and knew we were back in the same place," Pastor Craig continued. "If I personally could change anything, you know somebody said the other day America has not won a war in decades. That’s pretty sad. I think it’s the way we go in and the way we come out. We need to win the war and bring our men and women home."

During a speech Friday, President Joe Biden noted he empathizes with those who have lost loved ones overseas.

"I take that responsibility seriously. I carry that burden every day just as I did when I was Vice President and my son was deployed to Iraq for a year," President Biden said. "There will be plenty of time to criticize and second guess when the operation is over."

Pastor Craig says he watched that speech, hoping to hear more.

"I’m just fearful," he explained. "We still have tens of thousands of people behind enemy lines that we need to get out. They’re obsessed with death where Americans are obsessed with life. It’s very sad the way they slaughter people."

"We know that God’s in control. Those people that are there they’re trying to get to America they don’t care," Pastor Craig’s wife Linda Craig said. "They would grab onto the outside of an airplane to get to America. What does that say about us and about our country?"

The Craigs say although there should have been a better exit plan out of Afghanistan, it doesn’t minimize the ultimate sacrifice their son and so many members of the military gave for our country.

"What does America need now? As a pastor it’s prayer. We need to be praying as a country and come back to God. America needs God at this time," says Pastor Craig. "My son’s military service was a calling for him. He was a good soldier and our hero for sure."

