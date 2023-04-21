There’s a major weekend road closure that Houston drivers need to know about.

All mainlanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed in both directions at the I-610 West Loop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should expect delays and consider an alternate route. Police will be assisting with traffic control.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The closure is part of the ongoing $259 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project that began construction in 2017.

According to TxDOT, crews will be placing bridge beams for a new I-610 southbound bridge.

To see a full list of road closures, including some ramp closures, click here.