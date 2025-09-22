The Brief One person is dead after a crash near the Galveston Causeway early Monday morning. Authorities say they received reports of a wrong-way driver on I-45 before the crash. The wrong-way driver and the person who died in the crash have not been identified.



One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash near the Galveston Causeway early Monday morning, authorities say.

Wrong-way crash

What we know:

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on I-45 near Tiki Drive, at the base of the Galveston Causeway.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received reports of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-45 and then reports of a crash.

Deputies, EMS and firefighters responded to the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, four vehicles were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles caught on fire.

One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials say.

What we don't know:

The person who died has not been identified. The wrong-way driver also has not been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.