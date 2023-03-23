Motorist should expect delays this weekend on a portion of the I-45 Gulf Freeway, officials say.

The Texas Department of Transportation says they will close two alternating mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway southbound between FM 528 in Harris County and SH 96 in Galveston County.

The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Police will assist with traffic control.

Several ramps will also be impacted. Officials say crews will close the I-45 eastbound ramp to the NASA Flyover, the I-45 southbound exit ramp to FM 518, I-45 southbound exit ramp to SH 96, and the I-45 southbound entrance ramp from Bay Area Blvd.

TxDOT says the closures are due to striping work for the I-45 project between the NASA 1 Bypass and FM 518. Officials say the stripping work will allow I-45 southbound mainlane traffic to be moved onto the new southbound pavement and Clear Creek bridge.

According to TxDOT, the southbound mainlanes will also be increased from three to four lanes and the southbound entrance ramp from NASA 1 will be reopened.

TxDOT says the I-45 project from the NASA 1 Bypass to FM 518 is expected to be completed this summer and will result in five lanes in each direction on I-45 and three frontage road lanes in each direction.