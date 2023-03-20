More road closures announced ahead of Final 4 events
We're inching closer and closer to the Final Four arriving in the Bayou City!
As a result, additional road closures have been announced in the area around Discovery Green.
Starting on March 21, the following roads will be closed in preparation of NCAA Final Four events:
- McKinney Between LaBranch and Crawford Street
- LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street
- Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street
- Two lanes on Avenida de lastAmericas to the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid these roadways and plan for additional delays in the area.