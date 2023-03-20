More road closures announced ahead of Final 4 events

article

We're inching closer and closer to the Final Four arriving in the Bayou City!

As a result, additional road closures have been announced in the area around Discovery Green.

Starting on March 21, the following roads will be closed in preparation of NCAA Final Four events:

- McKinney Between LaBranch and Crawford Street

- LaBranch between Lamar and McKinney Street

- Lamar between LaBranch and Crawford Street

- Two lanes on Avenida de lastAmericas to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these roadways and plan for additional delays in the area.