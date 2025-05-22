Deadly crash shuts down I-45 North at Cypresswood Drive
SPRING, Texas - Harris County officials have closed off part of Interstate 45 in the Spring area after a deadly crash.
Deadly crash: IH-45 North
What we know:
According to Lieutenant Terry Garza, a deadly crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Cypresswood Drive.
Northound drivers are being directed off the freeway toward Parramatta Lane.
The crash reportedly involved a downed motorcycle and a tow truck. One death has been reported at the scene.
What we don't know:
There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
No other details about the crash are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: X posts from Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza