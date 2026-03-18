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I-45 North traffic: All northbound lanes closed due to vehicle accident

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Published  March 18, 2026 8:16am CDT
Traffic
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • All northbound lanes of I-45 North at Airline Drive are shut down.
    • Houston TranStar reports the closure is due to a vehicle accident.

HOUSTON - All drivers planning to take I-45 North should expect major delays on Wednesday morning due to a vehicle accident.

I-45 North lanes shut down

Houston TranStar reports all northbound lanes of I-45 North at Airline Drive are shut down.

Drivers should seek alternate routes at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

The Source: Information from this article has been provided by Houston TranStar.

Traffic