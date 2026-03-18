I-45 North traffic: All northbound lanes closed due to vehicle accident
HOUSTON - All drivers planning to take I-45 North should expect major delays on Wednesday morning due to a vehicle accident.
I-45 North lanes shut down
Houston TranStar reports all northbound lanes of I-45 North at Airline Drive are shut down.
Drivers should seek alternate routes at this time.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
The Source: Information from this article has been provided by Houston TranStar.