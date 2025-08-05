I-45 crash: Dashcam video shows wrong-way driver ahead of head-on crash

The Brief Two crashes on North Freeway were allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver. Dashcam video shows a pickup truck going the wrong way down I-45 moments before a head-on collision with another vehicle. A witness reports they saw heavy debris in the roadway from the head-on crash and as they were coming to a stop to avoid it, another vehicle rear-ended them.



A wrong-way driver was caught on video moments before a major crash on North Freeway in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Two crashes on I-45

What we know:

Dashcam video obtained by FOX 26 shows the driver of a blue pick-up truck going north in southbound lanes of I-45.

According to those at the scene, the driver crashed head on with another vehicle. The passengers of the vehicle hit were taken to be treated for their injuries, reports say.

Xavien Riascos, a witness at the scene says they were driving home from the airport when they saw the heavy debris on North Freeway from the wrong-way crash and attempted to avoid it. However, as they were slowing down and coming to a stop, they were rear ended by another vehicle.

What we don't know:

The condition of those involved in the head-on crash is unknown.