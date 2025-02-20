Houston car chase: Suspect arrested after chase possibly tied to two highway crashes

article

The Brief Texas DPS air units allegedly spotted a Camaro with stolen license plates on 610. Ground units tried to stop the Camaro and a pickup truck that was following the vehicle. The truck driver left the vehicle and hid under a house until police found him. The Camaro led a high-speed chase on I-45, hitting a carrier, another vehicle, and a barrier on the highway Driver was sent to hospital for serious injuries. Two others in the 610 crash were sent to a hospital.



Two crashes in the southeast Houston area are reportedly tied to one car chase that led to a driver in the hospital and another one being arrested.

Car chase to I-610, I-45 crashes

What we know:

According to Houston police, Texas DPS air officials were flying over Interstate 610 near Wayside Drive when they spotted a Camaro with stolen license plates.

Officials on the ground tried to stop the Camaro and a pickup truck that was following the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup allegedly abandoned the truck and tried to hide under a house. He was found by Houston PD air units and a K-9 unit.

The Camaro driver allegedly led a high-speed chase on I-45 before hitting a car carrier, another vehicle, and a barrier.

The Camaro driver was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Houston police say two other people on 610 were sent to a hospital after a crash. It's believed that both crashes are tied to the car chase.

What we don't know:

No one involved in the chase or the two crashes has been identified.

Also, there is no information on the conditions of the people hospitalized from the 610 crash.