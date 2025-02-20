Houston car chase: Suspect arrested after chase possibly tied to two highway crashes
HOUSTON - Two crashes in the southeast Houston area are reportedly tied to one car chase that led to a driver in the hospital and another one being arrested.
Car chase to I-610, I-45 crashes
What we know:
According to Houston police, Texas DPS air officials were flying over Interstate 610 near Wayside Drive when they spotted a Camaro with stolen license plates.
Officials on the ground tried to stop the Camaro and a pickup truck that was following the vehicle.
The driver of the pickup allegedly abandoned the truck and tried to hide under a house. He was found by Houston PD air units and a K-9 unit.
The Camaro driver allegedly led a high-speed chase on I-45 before hitting a car carrier, another vehicle, and a barrier.
The Camaro driver was sent to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Houston police say two other people on 610 were sent to a hospital after a crash. It's believed that both crashes are tied to the car chase.
What we don't know:
No one involved in the chase or the two crashes has been identified.
Also, there is no information on the conditions of the people hospitalized from the 610 crash.
