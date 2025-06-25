Expand / Collapse search

I-10 East Freeway eastbound lanes reopen following 18-wheeler crash

Published  June 25, 2025 11:52am CDT
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The entirety of the I-10 East Freeway near Channelview has reopened after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said an 18-wheeler became jackknifed on I-10 eastbound near the San Jacinto River/Spur 330 Crosby Lynchburg, blocking all lanes.

The Source: Houston Transtar and Lieutenant Terry Garza with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

