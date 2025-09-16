I-10 East Freeway eastbound lanes closed after 3 vehicle crash

Lanes of I-10 freeway are shut down after a major accident involving three vehicles, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, Houston Transtar lists the eastbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway near Cedar Lane are closed.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident is an overturned heavy truck, officials state.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports HazMat was called to the scene due to a fuel leak. The fire department and EMS are also on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.