Channelview: East Freeway clears near Beltway 8 after crash involving overturned fifth wheeler

The Brief The wreck was on westbound I-10 near East Beltway 8. It reportedly involved a vehicle and a "fifth wheeler." One man was taken to a hospital.



Agencies have reopened the East Freeway after a crash at the scene. Authorities say one person has been taken to a hospital.

Channelview traffic: East Freeway wreck near Beltway 8

What we know:

The accident was in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Beltway 8. Drivers on the freeway are being directed to the Sheldon Road exit.

The scene has been cleared, and the lanes reopened at about 2 p.m.

Harris County authorities say the wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday and involved at least two vehicles, including a "fifth wheeler" that overturned.

One man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.