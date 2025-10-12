Channelview: East Freeway clears near Beltway 8 after crash involving overturned fifth wheeler
HARRIS COUNTY - Agencies have reopened the East Freeway after a crash at the scene. Authorities say one person has been taken to a hospital.
Channelview traffic: East Freeway wreck near Beltway 8
What we know:
The accident was in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Beltway 8. Drivers on the freeway are being directed to the Sheldon Road exit.
The scene has been cleared, and the lanes reopened at about 2 p.m.
Harris County authorities say the wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday and involved at least two vehicles, including a "fifth wheeler" that overturned.
One man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Transtar.