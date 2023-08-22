Hurricane season is underway, and now is the time to get prepared. One simple way to do this is to create a ready kit.

A ready kit is a collection of essential items that you can use in the event of a hurricane or other disaster. It should include food, water, first aid supplies, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, and a way to charge your cell phone. You may also want to include other items, such as extra batteries, masks, and tools.

HURRICANES: How to protect your home and furniture from flood damage

Ready.gov has a list of essential items for a ready kit. You can also find ready kits online that are pre-assembled and ready to go. The price of a ready kit will vary depending on the size and contents.

If you cannot afford to buy a ready kit, there are several organizations that can help. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are two organizations that have offered free or low-cost-ready kits. You can also contact your local emergency management office to see if they have any resources available.

No matter how you choose to create your ready kit, it is important to have one on hand in case of a hurricane or other disaster. A ready kit can help you stay safe and comfortable until help arrives.

Here are some additional tips for creating a ready kit:

Make sure your kit is labeled and easy to find.

Store your kit in a dry, secure location.

Replace items in your kit as they expire or are used.

Review your kit regularly to make sure it is up-to-date.

By following these tips, you can create a ready kit that will help you stay safe during a hurricane or other disaster.

