June is Pet Preparedness Month and as hurricane season begins, it’s important to have a plan to keep your pets safe during severe weather.

FEMA, the Houston Humane Society, and SPCA offer resources to ensure your pet’s safety during the hurricane season.

Finding a pet-friendly shelter

When planning for evacuations, finding pet-friendly lodging is crucial for your pets before disasters. Be aware, not all shelters allow household pets due to health and safety concerns, with the exception of service animals. The American Red Cross does not accept pets at most of their locations.

Pet-friendly lodgings

These hotels accept pets at some or all locations.

America’s Best Value Inn

Best Western

Econo Lodge

Kimpton Group Hotels

La Quinta Inn & Suites

Marriott

Motel 6

Radisson

Red Roof Inn

Prioritizing Pet Healthcare

What you can do:

It’s important to have up-to-date medical records. Throughout hurricane season, the Houston Humane Society offers discounted vaccine and microchip packages for your pets. Having your pets microchipped helps ensure you can be reunited in case of emergencies.

During severe weather, pet anxiety is completely normal, which makes planning important to relieve stress. Being aware of options can bring you peace of mind later on.

Basic Pet Emergency Kit

Food - store several days’ supply of food in an airtight, waterproof container

Water - keep several days’ supply of water

Medicine and medical records - have your pet’s medicine on hand in a waterproof container, and up-to-date medical records or vaccinations.

First aid kit - include items like bandages, cotton balls, scissors, and tweezers; antibiotic ointment and saline solutions.

ID Tag - collar or harness with ID tag with your contact information

Crate and pet carrier - having a sturdy, safe crate or carrier for your pet

Sanitation - pet litter and litter box if needed, paper towels, wipes, plastic trash bags, and household chlorine bleach

Familiar items - your pet’s favorite toys, treats, or bedding to relieve stress and anxiety

Contact your local emergency management office, animal shelter or animal control office to get additional advice and information if you’re unsure of how to care for your pets in case of an emergency.