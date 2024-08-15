The City of Houston’s Department of Solid Waste Management (SWMD) will wrap up the first pass of Hurricane Beryl debris collection by Saturday, August 31. Residents must place all remaining storm debris at the curb by Sunday, August 25, to ensure it is collected during the upcoming second pass, which starts on Monday, September 2.

Hurricane Beryl, which hit Houston on July 8, generated approximately 4 million cubic yards of debris, enough to fill NRG Stadium. This cleanup effort follows the earlier debris collection from the May 16 Derecho storm. By the time Beryl struck, the city had already collected over 1.7 million cubic yards of debris from the Derecho storm, with the first pass of collection completed just before Independence Day.

Collection Process and Reporting

Unlike the Derecho storm cleanup, which required residents to report debris to 3-1-1, the current collection for Hurricane Beryl does not necessitate such reporting. Storm debris contractors will systematically drive down every street and collect debris piles from all public rights of way.

Tracking and Preparation Guidelines

To monitor the progress of debris collection, SWMD has updated its collection progress tracker, available at bit.ly/HTXStorm. Residents are advised to separate storm debris from bulk waste and demolition debris. Contaminated debris may be delayed until the next bulk waste collection month. Tree trunks should be no larger than 3 feet in diameter and 3 feet in length, and tree branches should not exceed 6 feet in length. Debris piles must be within 10 feet of private property lines, as crews cannot encroach beyond this limit.

For Further Information

Residents seeking additional details or updates can visit the SWMD website or contact their local waste management department for assistance.

