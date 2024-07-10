If your home was left damaged by Hurricane Beryl, the Office of Emergency Management has provided a survey to assess the damage and assist those in need.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is requesting information on personal and property damage from Texans to get an understanding of what occurred during Beryl.

Through this survey, officials will get an idea of who needs assistance due to lack of insurance or limited finances, however, disaster relief is not guaranteed.

TDEM wants to make Texans aware reporting the damages is a voluntary act and should not be done to substitute reporting damage to your insurance agency.

If you or anyone you know wants to fill out the survey, click here.