Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
7
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until THU 4:45 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:34 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Wharton County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:45 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Inland Jackson County, San Jacinto County, Houston County, Wharton County, Grimes County, Washington County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Harris County, Colorado County, Inland Matagorda County, Walker County, Waller County, Inland Galveston County, Montgomery County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:30 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island

Hurricane Beryl damage: Submit survey to TDEM for chance at assistance

By
Published  July 10, 2024 4:06pm CDT
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - If your home was left damaged by Hurricane Beryl, the Office of Emergency Management has provided a survey to assess the damage and assist those in need.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is requesting information on personal and property damage from Texans to get an understanding of what occurred during Beryl.

Through this survey, officials will get an idea of who needs assistance due to lack of insurance or limited finances, however, disaster relief is not guaranteed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

TDEM wants to make Texans aware reporting the damages is a voluntary act and should not be done to substitute reporting damage to your insurance agency.

If you or anyone you know wants to fill out the survey, click here.