Walker County: Huntsville shooting kills one, injures another; suspect in custody, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly double shooting in Huntsville, police say.
Walker County crime: Deadly Huntsville shooting
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Essex Boulevard.
Officers found two victims at the scene. One person was pronounced deceased, and the other was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Marquel Wiley left the scene on foot and started going through a wooded area toward FM 2821.
Several Huntsville ISD buildings, including Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School, were placed on Secure status. Huntsville Elementary also had a brief lockdown before changing to Secure.
Wiley was eventually arrested and charged with Capital Murder.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone who has more information about this case can call Detective Sarraf at 936-291-5480.
The Source: Huntsville Police Department