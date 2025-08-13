Walker County: Huntsville shooting kills one, injures another; suspect in custody, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Wednesday morning on Essex Boulevard. Multiple Huntsville ISD buildings were placed on Secure status after the suspect fled. Marquel Wiley has been arrested and reportedly charged with Capital Murder.



A suspect has been arrested for a deadly double shooting in Huntsville, police say.

Walker County crime: Deadly Huntsville shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Essex Boulevard.

Officers found two victims at the scene. One person was pronounced deceased, and the other was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Marquel Wiley left the scene on foot and started going through a wooded area toward FM 2821.

Several Huntsville ISD buildings, including Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School, were placed on Secure status. Huntsville Elementary also had a brief lockdown before changing to Secure.

Wiley was eventually arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information about this case can call Detective Sarraf at 936-291-5480.