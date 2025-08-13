Expand / Collapse search

Walker County: Huntsville shooting kills one, injures another; suspect in custody, police say

By
Published  August 13, 2025 3:43pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The shooting was reported Wednesday morning on Essex Boulevard.
    • Multiple Huntsville ISD buildings were placed on Secure status after the suspect fled.
    • Marquel Wiley has been arrested and reportedly charged with Capital Murder.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly double shooting in Huntsville, police say.

Walker County crime: Deadly Huntsville shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Essex Boulevard.

Officers found two victims at the scene. One person was pronounced deceased, and the other was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Marquel Wiley left the scene on foot and started going through a wooded area toward FM 2821.

Several Huntsville ISD buildings, including Huntsville Elementary and Huntsville High School, were placed on Secure status. Huntsville Elementary also had a brief lockdown before changing to Secure.

Wiley was eventually arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information about this case can call Detective Sarraf at 936-291-5480.

The Source: Huntsville Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyHuntsvilleWalker County