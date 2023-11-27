Huntsville crime: Man who claimed to be victim of hate crime now charged with arson

We're getting new information in a deadly house fire that occurred in June in Huntsville.

The man who originally claimed to be the victim of a hate crime, is now charged with arson.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local Houston-area organizations calling for FBI to investigate Huntsville house fire as hate crime

The bodies of two people were found in the remains of the home, left destroyed back in June.

We spoke with the attorney of Mario Roberson in our initial report, who claimed the fire was arson and was a hate crime.

He says he was being targeted and told our reporters that racist graffiti was sprayed on the house before the blaze.

In a startling development, Roberson himself is now charged with arson.

The bodies inside have yet to be identified, and we're waiting to see if Roberson faces additional charges.