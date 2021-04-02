Hundreds of unaccompanied minor children being sent from the border to be safely cared-for in Houston

Hundreds of unaccompanied minors, who were caught as they crossed into the United States, are heading to Houston. An emergency housing facility, near Bush Intercontinental Airport, has been set-up to take them in and divert a growing number of migrant children being held in temporary shelters along the border.

The warehouse, in a light-industrial area near the airport, was busy with activity as people could be seen attending to various tasks behind a chain link fence. The facility is run by the National Association for Christian Churches, and has been converted to house up to 500 teenaged girls, between 13 and 17-years-old, who have crossed the border all alone.

Once they arrive, the children will be tested for COVID, fed, clothed, offered medical attention, and find a legitimate long-term place for them to stay.

"HHS is required and wants to move these children to their parents, their relatives, their sponsors," says Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "All these children will be expedited safely and quickly, from the walls of security surrounding them, to that person."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The stay will be open-ended for some of them, while others continue coming to seek refuge in the United States.

Advertisement

Elected leaders, who have visited the southern border, call it a humanitarian crisis that shows no sign of abating.

"Why does the Biden administration look at this and think this is going to be ok?" asks freshman Sugar Land Congressman Troy Nehls. "They're in denial. They don't want to call it a crisis, but more and more members of Congress are getting down to the southern border and we have to share the stories to let the American people know what's truly happening."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

While the larger issues are debated, the children are on their way. They are being identified, as best as possible, and those who will care for them are undergoing background checks. Buses, with the children, are expected to arrive by Monday.

