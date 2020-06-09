Hundreds line the street to see George Floyd's last mile to final resting place

All different kinds of people lined the streets, but the beat in their hearts was the same. They were all there to see George Floyd's horse-driven journey home.

"There was an injustice two weeks ago on May 25th for 8 minutes and 46 seconds," said Cynthia Nemons. "It was an injustice on George Perry Floyd Jr.'s neck and that injustice is not just in Minnesota it's in all 50 states."

"This is a monumental time to respect the African American culture," said Tamika Sullivan. "I'm out here as a mother standing for my two black sons I'm out here standing for the black race."

No one will ever forget Floyd's final moments when he cried out for his mother.

That's who he will be buried next to.

"I was explaining to my 12-year-old and 10-year-old sons George Floyd could be you God forbid so it's imperative that we protest we show up we bias him farewell and we pray for change," said Courtnie Riley.

As the horse-drawn hearse made its way to the cemetery the crowd shouted, "Say his name, Say his name."

A minor scuffle broke out but peace prevailed.