13-year-old Humble boy charged for 14-year-old brother's shooting death, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas - A 13-year-old boy is in police custody for the shooting death of his 14-year-old brother, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
What we know:
The shooting happened on July 4 in the 3100 block of Gianna Springs Court, near Atascocita Road.
Deputies arrived at the home early that morning and said a 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Based on an initial investigation, it's believed the teen's 13-year-old brother was playing with a rifle when it went off unintentionally.
In an update from the sheriff, he says the 13-year-old was arrested on Thursday, August 14, and charged with manslaughter. He was reportedly taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and previous FOX 26 reporting.