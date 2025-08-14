13-year-old Humble boy charged for 14-year-old brother's shooting death, sheriff says

The Brief The shooting happened in early July on Gianna Springs Court. Officials say a 13-year-old was handling a rifle when it discharged, killing his brother. The teen was reportedly charged with manslaughter.



A 13-year-old boy is in police custody for the shooting death of his 14-year-old brother, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Humble, TX: Teen charged in brother's shooting death

What we know:

The shooting happened on July 4 in the 3100 block of Gianna Springs Court, near Atascocita Road.

Deputies arrived at the home early that morning and said a 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Related article

Based on an initial investigation, it's believed the teen's 13-year-old brother was playing with a rifle when it went off unintentionally.

In an update from the sheriff, he says the 13-year-old was arrested on Thursday, August 14, and charged with manslaughter. He was reportedly taken to the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.