Atascocita shooting: 14-year-old shot, killed at home on Gianna Springs Court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 14-year-old teen is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Atascocita, according to Harris County investigators.
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of Gianna Springs Court.
Once they arrived, Lieutenant Alanis said a 14-year-old male had a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two siblings, a 12-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, were also at the home at the time of the shooting, officials say.
Lt. Alanis said multiple firearms wer recovered at the scene but it is mowclear which weapon was used in the teen's shooting.
What we don't know:
It is unknown who shot the teenager.
