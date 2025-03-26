Humble man sentenced in relation to scheme to illegally ship firearms to Iraq

The Brief 53-year-old Yashab Idnan Sandhu was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison in relation to a scheme to illegally ship firearms to Iraq. Law enforcement ultimately traced 38 pistols with obliterated serial numbers to R’s Golf & Guns, an FFL for whom Sandhu was a "responsible person." Sandhu was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.



A 53-year-old Humble resident has been sentenced to federal prison for providing false information on federally mandated firearms records, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Humble man sentenced

According to a release, Yashab Idnan Sandhu, pleaded guilty back in July 2023.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ordered Sandhu to serve 42 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by three years of supervised release.

What they're saying:

"The Southern District of Texas is pleased to have worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to have intercepted this shipment of guns before they reached Iraq, and used for whatever unknown purpose," said Ganjei.

"Being a responsible gun dealer is not just a matter of business; it’s a fundamental duty to safeguard public safety and uphold the trust placed in our agency by the American people," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel. "ATF puts great trust in Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs), to include ‘responsible persons,’ as they carry significant responsibility. When that trust is violated, it undermines the confidence the public has in the system. ATF Houston is committed to maintaining public safety, which includes holding these FFLs and their associated employees responsible when the laws and regulations are not followed."

The backstory:

Officials said the investigation began March 13, 2020, when authorities discovered a cache of handguns concealed in a shipping crate addressed to Iraq at a Port of Houston warehouse. They recovered approximately 473 handguns, 38 of which were pistols with obliterated serial numbers. Law enforcement ultimately traced 38 pistols with obliterated serial numbers to R’s Golf & Guns, an FFL for whom Sandhu was a "responsible person."

A responsible person is someone who has the authority and power to direct firearm compliance decisions and operations for an FFL, the release stated.

The investigation revealed Sandhu had sold these firearms to a suspected firearms smuggler. As part of his plea, Sandhu admitted he went back to previously completed forms and added the firearms, falsely reporting they had been sold to other innocent persons.

What's next:

Sandhu was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.