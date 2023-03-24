An Humble ISD Summer Creek High School teacher will not be returning following an investigation into allegations of a teacher-student relationship, school officials say.

In a letter to parents, school officials said the teacher was placed on administrative leave and has not been allowed on campus since the allegations. The district’s administration and police are investigating.

Officials say they have interviewed the teacher, the student, their families, and other staff members. School officials say the investigation found that a teacher paid for a hotel room for a student.

"While statements differ about what occurred, the teacher’s interaction with the student was inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable. The employee will not be returning to Humble ISD and the conduct will be reported to the State Board for Educator Certification," school officials said in the letter.

The school says the district is working with law enforcement and the investigation is still ongoing.

"Staff members face criminal charges related to inappropriate relationships. The district has reported the incident to Child Protective Services. We do not tolerate inappropriate relationships between employees and students," the letter says.

Read the full letter that school officials sent to Summer Creek High School parents and staff below:

March 24, 2023

Dear Summer Creek Families,

This week, Humble ISD Administration and Humble ISD Police have been investigating a teacher-student relationship. The teacher was promptly placed on administrative leave and has not been allowed on campus since the allegations. Our investigation has involved interviewing the teacher, the student, other school staff members, the student’s family, and the teacher’s family. The investigation found that a teacher paid for a hotel room for a student. While statements differ about what occurred, the teacher’s interaction with the student was inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable. The employee will not be returning to Humble ISD and the conduct will be reported to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Humble ISD works with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all and the law enforcement investigation is on-going. Staff members face criminal charges related to inappropriate relationships. The district has reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

We do not tolerate inappropriate relationships between employees and students.

Sincerely,

Brent McDonald

Principal