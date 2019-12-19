Humble firefighter treats entire school to pizza say thank you for warm reception

article

A local firefighter was so touched by the warm reception at an Humble elementary school, he wanted to give them a special treat to say thank you.

Emile Haley, a firefighter with Humble Fire Department, treated the students and staff of Lakeland Elementary School to a big pizza party!

"I was blessed by the students and facility on Veteran’s Day with open arms and songs," said Henry. "We appreciate all they did during the Veteran’s day luncheon presentation. I was very blessed and decided to return the blessing."

"Lakeland Elementary is grateful for our firefighters and all the work they do to keep us safe," said Lucy Anderson, Lakeland Elementary Principal. "We thank them for their service to our school, all Humble ISD schools, and our community.”

