Humble crime: Suspect sought following two burglaries
HUMBLE, Texas - The Humble Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who they say is involved in two burglaries from local businesses.
Authorities said the robberies took place in Humble.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact the Humble Police Department and refer to case #23-005459 or #23-005458. Ask for Detective Domilos #205.