Humble apartment complex tenants go without power for 5 days, including during arctic blast

Some Houston residents have spent five days without power, including on Christmas, and through below freezing temperatures.

Residents in the Township Apartments on S. Bender Avenue in Humble say after a fire last Friday left their building without power. They thought management would allow them to stay in vacant apartments, but they say they’ve been ignored and left to fend for themselves in the cold, the dark, and even on Christmas Day.

"It is beyond upsetting. It is just heartbreaking that you would treat people like that," says resident Marnesha Moten, who’s been without power for five days.

An electrical box burst into flames on Friday and that caused the power to go out for the whole building.

"We heard a like an explosion type sound, like something might’ve blown up," says neighbor Reanna Hines.

"And it was only four apartments (affected). It wasn’t like the whole apartment complex was affected," Moten adds.

So the residents thought they would be placed in other units at Township Apartments in Humble but no such luck. Most have been staying there with no electricity for nearly a week, which means no heat, even in the below freezing temperatures.

"I had on three pairs of socks. I had a long sleeve shirt, jacket, a robe, hats. Like it was horrible," says Moten.

"I used my rent money to get a hotel and get food for us for the six days that we haven’t been able to use our home," explains resident Karltanee Franklin.

The electricity was finally restored Thursday morning after spending Christmas and much the holiday break without it.

"My kids had no Christmas this year. Four girls, no Christmas," says Franklin.

"It’s very disappointing, because we pay our rent money here every month to be secured and taken care of. I feel like they did not take good care of their tenants. They let us down big time," says Moten.

The residents are hoping to be reimbursed for food that went bad in the fridge and for money spent at hotels. According to our legal analyst tenants, likely won’t be reimbursed unless they take the matter to court.

The Houston Apartment Association can offer information regarding renter’s rights. You can reach HAA at 713-595-0300.

FOX 26 reached out to Township Apartment management, and we're told they have no comment.