Nearly three years after the tragic murder of a young man in Humble, the suspected murderer was sentenced to prison on Friday.

Siten Anney, 20, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the shooting death of Trevor Alan Harrison, 22, on Nov. 23, 2020, after being convicted in a four-day trial.

"This defendant spent hours doing everything he could to lure this young man to his death, including sending messages and making calls to set up the victim," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We are grateful the jury saw exactly how cold and calculated this murder was and handed down the appropriate sentence."

SUGGESTED: Harris County 13-year-old found dead inside apartment after being unresponsive for hours

According to court documents, Anney and Harrison knew each other and the former believed Harrison was involved in the killing of a friend earlier in the year.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Siten Anney (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Ogg says Anney shot and killed Harrison with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun after he lured him to an apartment in the 200 block of Atascocita Road in Humble.

Anney left the shooting scene and 21 minutes later put the gun up for sale online, according to authorities.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

He even sent a screenshot of the article reporting on the deadly shooting and sent it to his friends, telling them he stayed up all night waiting to see it.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators were able to identify Anney as the killer after reviewing messages Harrison received before his death.

Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani prosecuted the case.