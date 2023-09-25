The death of a 13-year-old is under investigation after he was unresponsive for several hours, says Harris County officials.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, officials arrived at 12700 W FM 1960 after receiving a call for service around 2 a.m. about an unresponsive 13-year-old boy in the apartment complex and appeared to be foaming at the mouth

When EMS arrived at the home, they pronounced the teen dead and believed he had been for several hours.

CRIME: Houston officer-involved shooting: Off-duty trooper shoots suspect in apartment complex

There were six adults and seven children in the home ranging from infant to 17-years-old all staying in the apartment, officials report.

Gonzalez says based on preliminary info the teen took aspirin after feeling warm and having a stomach ache. He laid down on the living room floor where Gonzalez says he slept regularly.

Around 3 p.m., family members checked on the boy and attempted to wake him up, but he remained unresponsive and looked to be in a deep sleep, officials say.

Close to 2 a.m., the family saw the teen appeared to be foaming at the mouth, said detectives. The teen's mother was in the home at the time.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Teen found dead in apartment on W FM-1960 (Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The 13-year-old typically slept on the floor and was usually a heavy sleeper, officials say.

Houston officer-involved shooting: Off-duty trooper shoots suspect in apartment complex

There were no signs to indicate it was a dangerous situation, the sheriff reported.

Gonzalez says they are waiting for a cause of death report from Harris County Institute Forensics Science to determine the next steps in the case.

The incident is under investigation. No one was arrested or detained at the apartment.