Houston authorities are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Texas Department of Public Safety trooper early Monday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Bashir, after midnight HPD received a call about a shooting in progress in the 500 block of Crawford Street.

An off-duty Texas DPS trooper told officials they believed a male suspect was attempting to break into their apartment on the fifth floor. Bashir says the trooper reportedly gave several commands to the man to stop.

The trooper shot once through the door, hitting the man in the shoulder, officials report.

Authorities say the man left the apartment and was found later bleeding by officers arriving at the scene. They provided medical attention to the man and applied two tourniquets to help save his life, Bashir said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. He was described as a Black man in his 30s.

No other law enforcement officer was injured in the incident, officials say.

According to Bashir, the shooting is under investigation.