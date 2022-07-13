Human skeletal remains found in backyard BBQ pit by repairman

article

A southeast Houston home is the scene of an investigation after a repairman found human remains in a barbeque pit in the backyard.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 5200 block of Peach Creek Drive around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED: Possible human remains found in NW Houston near railroad tracks

Houston Police Department's Homicide Division said the skeletal remains appeared to be of an adult.

Officials said they are waiting for autopsy results from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine the identity of the remains and how they died.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Detectives are asking that anyone with information related to this case contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing.