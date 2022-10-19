Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.

The circumstances surrounding the death are undetermined and there is no further information available at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800 and refer to case #22A312942.