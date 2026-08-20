Human remains found in field behind Houston middle school

The Brief Human remains were in a field behind a school along Bellfort Avenue. Landscapers were working on the field when they discovered the remains. The person's identity is unknown at this time.



Officials are working to identify the reported human remains found behind a school in Houston's Sunnyside area on Thursday.

Human remains found behind Houston school

What we know:

Houston Police say the remains were reported at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in a field behind Attucks Middle School. Landscapers were said to be working in the field when they found the remains.

Officials believe the remains are those of an adult man.

What we don't know:

The deceased person will be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The person's cause of death is also under investigation.