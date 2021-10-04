HPD: Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Gulf Freeway

article

A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash on the Gulf Freeway, Houston police say.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Griggs.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say several other vehicles involved in the incident remained at the scene, but the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not.

According to HPD, a man in a pickup truck saw a woman walking across the freeway and was able to stop, but caused a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash behind him.

Shortly after, police say another vehicle struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was last reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities say the four vehicles involved in the chain-reaction crash remained at the scene.

A description of the suspect vehicle has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-247-4072.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP