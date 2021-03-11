HPD: Woman fatally struck along Katy Freeway after getting out of car

article

Police say a woman was fatally struck by a car after getting out of the vehicle on the side of a Houston freeway.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of the Katy Freeway.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, a man and a woman were traveling on the freeway in a car when there was some sort of disturbance between them.

Police say the car pulled onto the shoulder, and the woman got out.

As the man drove away, police say, the woman held onto the car. HPD says she fell and was then struck by the car. She died at the scene.

Advertisement

Police say the man drove a short distance but then returned to the scene. He was being evaluated by authorities to determine if he was intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS